Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that his team would “stand up” and fight for the Premier League title after their dreams of a quadruple were ended by Wednesday’s dramatic exit from the Champions League.
Guardiola City went out on the away goals to rule after their …
read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2GeHhvC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Guardiola City went out on the away goals to rule after their …
read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2GeHhvC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]