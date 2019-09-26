Guide to Paying With Phone Bill on Casino Sites

What does paying with your phone bill mean?
We’ve all had those moments when you need to make a payment online and your credit/debit card isn’t at hand or you just cannot recall your login details for your ewallet. Or maybe you cringe at the thought of all those extra charges you accrue if you try to make a direct deposit from your bank account. Now there’s an easier and more cost-effective way of making a deposit into your online gaming account: paying with your phone bill. Just a few clicks and your deposit amount will be added to your phone bill at the end of the month. No need for passwords or credit card verifications; all that’s required is a mobile (I don’t think I know anyone who doesn’t have one of those!). As you can imagine, only the most reliable casinos would be able to affiliate themselves with major network providers. Just click on this link for a list of Boku casinos that offer this convenient facility.
How does it work?
Firstly, make sure you’ve registered an account with one of the casinos mentioned above. Don’t forget to take advantage of those delicious sign-up bonuses!
Next, click on the link to make a deposit and insert the amount you’d like to deposit. If you are using Boku, this can be as much as £30. Then choose Boku from the online payment options.
You’ll be asked to insert your mobile number. Once you’ve hit ‘Enter’, you will receive a text on your mobile asking for approval of the transaction. As soon as you’ve approved it, your funds should be instantly available in your gaming account-easy as that!
The Disadvantages
A minor disadvantage is that £30 is the most you can deposit in a single transaction so you may have to complete more transactions if you need more than this. Also, you cannot use this method to withdraw your funds. This can only be done with the casino’s accepted methods, such as PayPal, Skrill etc.
Why should you use this method?
Besides the convenience factor, this method is incredibly secure. You won’t be giving out personal banking details or PINs for a deposit to take place. Also, the transaction cannot be approved without a mobile, which is practically attached to our hands for most of us. The best part is that there are no extra charges for using this service so you won’t get a surprise on your bill at the end of the month. This is also another way of making sure that the casino you’re dealing with is legit – I’m sure your network provider has done their homework before linking themselves to the company.
You’ll find that all your favourite games are still available to you using this method at this list of Boku casinos and all major currencies are accepted as per the normal casino requirements. As effortless as online gambling is, this facility has made it even more so. Just a few clicks and you’ll be ready to win big!
We’ve all had those moments when you need to make a payment online and your credit/debit card isn’t at hand or you just cannot recall your login details for your ewallet. Or maybe you cringe at the thought of all those extra charges you accrue if you try to make a direct deposit from your bank account. Now there’s an easier and more cost-effective way of making a deposit into your online gaming account: paying with your phone bill. Just a few clicks and your deposit amount will be added to your phone bill at the end of the month. No need for passwords or credit card verifications; all that’s required is a mobile (I don’t think I know anyone who doesn’t have one of those!). As you can imagine, only the most reliable casinos would be able to affiliate themselves with major network providers. Just click on this link for a list of Boku casinos that offer this convenient facility.
How does it work?
Firstly, make sure you’ve registered an account with one of the casinos mentioned above. Don’t forget to take advantage of those delicious sign-up bonuses!
Next, click on the link to make a deposit and insert the amount you’d like to deposit. If you are using Boku, this can be as much as £30. Then choose Boku from the online payment options.
You’ll be asked to insert your mobile number. Once you’ve hit ‘Enter’, you will receive a text on your mobile asking for approval of the transaction. As soon as you’ve approved it, your funds should be instantly available in your gaming account-easy as that!
The Disadvantages
A minor disadvantage is that £30 is the most you can deposit in a single transaction so you may have to complete more transactions if you need more than this. Also, you cannot use this method to withdraw your funds. This can only be done with the casino’s accepted methods, such as PayPal, Skrill etc.
Why should you use this method?
Besides the convenience factor, this method is incredibly secure. You won’t be giving out personal banking details or PINs for a deposit to take place. Also, the transaction cannot be approved without a mobile, which is practically attached to our hands for most of us. The best part is that there are no extra charges for using this service so you won’t get a surprise on your bill at the end of the month. This is also another way of making sure that the casino you’re dealing with is legit – I’m sure your network provider has done their homework before linking themselves to the company.
You’ll find that all your favourite games are still available to you using this method at this list of Boku casinos and all major currencies are accepted as per the normal casino requirements. As effortless as online gambling is, this facility has made it even more so. Just a few clicks and you’ll be ready to win big!
Attachments
- 169.6 KB Views: 1