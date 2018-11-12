Guinness Nigeria has appointed Professor Fabian Ajogwu and Mr. Paul Gallagher to its board as non-executive directors.
A statement by the company said that Ajogwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), practices law at Kenna Partners. ...
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2z82WTD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
A statement by the company said that Ajogwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), practices law at Kenna Partners. ...
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2z82WTD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]