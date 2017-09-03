Winner of the Gulder Ultimate Search TV show Season 3 (2006) Hector Joberteh has been reported shot dead by gunmen in Lagos state. A Facebook user, Oluwatosin Van Phillips Genesis narrated how he was killed. Here's what he posted: A Lady that we have been friends here for over 2years chat me this morning that she will like to worship at my church today, of course I was very happy because we have not meet before and I was like I will be happy to meet her. I told her that unfortunately, I wouldn't be able to see her but she can go to the church and I dropped the church address for her, she dropped her number for me to call her when I'm done because I will be busy. When I through where I went to, I called her to ask if she has gone. She said, Tosin sudden thing happened immediately she drop her number for me, she said she heard a knock of her flat door and she ask who's there and a man answered and told her that a car is parked and it blocked his way to drive pass that who is the owner of the car, she said she don't know and those men flashed their gun and pushed her, they said they have been trailing the car and the car parked not long time ago, she cannot do anything than to confess that the owner is living in upstair, They went there to shot the man, he was rushed to hospital but he couldn't survive it. Furthermore, The victim is an international man who just arrived Last Month, he has his wife and children in abroad. The victim actually went to pick his younger brother in MM2 airport this morning where the thief/assassin were trailing him from. R.I.P Hector Joberteh, The Winner of Season3 Gulder Ultimate Search. (2006).