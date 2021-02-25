Video Gumi to journalists: Don’t call bandits criminals if you want them to surrender | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Gumi to journalists: Don’t call bandits criminals if you want them to surrender - PM News
  • We’ll starve schoolboys to death – Niger abductors - Punch Newspaper
  • Uzodimma can’t win this war against me, says Okorocha - The Cable
  • Leaders Can Be Called Upon To Come Rule Again After Losing Elections – GEJ – Nairaland
  • PHOTOS: Bawa meets Buhari for the first time as EFCC chairman - The Cable
Metro - Gumi to journalists: Don’t call bandits criminals if you want them to surrender - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/02/25/nigerians-must-stop-calling-bandits-criminals-sheik-gumi/
Metro - We’ll starve schoolboys to death – Niger abductors - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/well-starve-schoolboys-to-death-niger-abductors/
Metro - Uzodimma can’t win this war against me, says Okorocha - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/uzodimma-cant-win-this-war-against-me-says-okorocha
Politics - Leaders Can Be Called Upon To Come Rule Again After Losing Elections – GEJ – Nairaland

https://www.nairaland.com/6432391/gej-leader-called-upon-come
Politics - PHOTOS: Bawa meets Buhari for the first time as EFCC chairman - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/photos-bawa-meets-buhari-for-the-first-time-as-efcc-chairman
