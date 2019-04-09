Troops in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital are reportedly in a fierce battle with suspected Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the state capital late Tuesday evening.
DAILY POST gathered that the suspected terrorists, who came in their dozens, attempted to sneak into the metropolis through …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2D3tUOa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
DAILY POST gathered that the suspected terrorists, who came in their dozens, attempted to sneak into the metropolis through …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2D3tUOa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]