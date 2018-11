A yet to be identified gunman is being held by the police in Abuja after being apprehended during an invasion into the residence of the deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. The man who has reportedly yet to divulge his mission was part of a group of men who surreptitiously invaded Ekweremadu’s house early on Tuesday morning, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, special adviser on media to the Deputy President of the Senate disclosed in a statement.