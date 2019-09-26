Metro Gunmen ‘kill 35’ in Kaduna, demand ‘N100m ransom’ for 58 victims - The Cable

About 35 people have been reportedly killed and another 58 abducted after suspected bandits invaded 10 communities in Chikun and Birnin Gwari local government areas of Kaduna state.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the villages and carried out the attacks on January 6, and subsequently demanded the payment of N100 million ransom for the release of their victims.


kaduna.PNG


