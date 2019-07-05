Five Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastors were abducted along Ijebu-Ode axis on Thursday August 1, while on their way to the church's Ministers' Conference.Pastor Enoch Adeboye, RCCG's General Overseer made the abduction announcement at the Redeemed Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday August 2. He noted that this is the first time such incident will be happening and also called for prayers for the abducted Pastors to regain their freedom