Metro Gunmen abduct Lagos Fire Service director, six others – Newtelegraph

#1
Lagos State Fire Service Director, Mr. Rasaki Musibau, and six others have been abducted on Itokin- Epe Road, Ikorodu area.

Musibau and other victims were abducted on Saturday about 8p.m. on Iwoye Bridge, Itokin-Epe Road, Ikorodu. The state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, on receiving the …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2G8AhSj

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[14]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top