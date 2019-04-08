Lagos State Fire Service Director, Mr. Rasaki Musibau, and six others have been abducted on Itokin- Epe Road, Ikorodu area.
Musibau and other victims were abducted on Saturday about 8p.m. on Iwoye Bridge, Itokin-Epe Road, Ikorodu. The state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, on receiving the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2G8AhSj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Musibau and other victims were abducted on Saturday about 8p.m. on Iwoye Bridge, Itokin-Epe Road, Ikorodu. The state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, on receiving the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2G8AhSj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[14]