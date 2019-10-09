Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Gunmen Abduct Nine Persons in Abuja Community – Thisdaylive

#1
Gunmen dressed in military camouflage have violated the peace in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following the abduction of nine persons during a brazen attack on the Pegi resettlement community, located in Kuje Area Council, of the FCT.

Members of the community, who confirmed the …

gun.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/35bWlWC

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top