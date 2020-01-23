The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Jibrin Giza, was in the early hours of Sunday, abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.
This was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, who told newsmen in Lafia that the permanent secretary was abducted by …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Sxyuww
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, who told newsmen in Lafia that the permanent secretary was abducted by …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Sxyuww
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]