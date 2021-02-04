Metro Gunmen abduct PUNCH journalist in Abuja – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Report: Gunmen abduct PUNCH journalist in Abuja - New Telegraph

A correspondent with The PUNCH Newspaper, Okechukwu Nnodim has allegedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his residence in Abuja. Sources close to the family of the kidnapped victim had confirmed the information to THE WHISTLER on Thursday. According to the source, the four-man gang gained...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro Gunmen abduct all passengers in a bus going to Abuja along Benin-Auchi road – Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
199
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Kaduna: Gunmen abduct 17 family members, four others – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
213
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro Gunmen attack Abuja community, ‘abduct residents’ - Premium Times
Replies
0
Views
388
ese
E
C
Metro Gunmen kill 2 abduct 4 in Kaduna communities – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
364
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Gunmen kill 12 in Kaduna State, abduct Abuja council chief, others – The Guardian Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
295
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top