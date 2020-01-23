Gunmen suspected of be kidnappers have abducted the wife and daughter of the Onojie of Ewatto community in Esan South East local government of Edo state, His Royal Highness Ikhumhen 11.
It was gathered that Queen Florence Ikhumhen was abducted on Sunday night along with her daughter at …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3bB6wai
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It was gathered that Queen Florence Ikhumhen was abducted on Sunday night along with her daughter at …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3bB6wai
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]