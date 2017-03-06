The Chief Imam of Egbeta mosque in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State has been murdered. According to a report from the Punch, Mallam Saka Afolabi, was on his way to the mosque with two sons when he was accosted by three suspected assassins who shot him dead at point-blank range. One of his sons, Mutiu, said: “We were going to the mosque when three boys came on a motorcycle. One said, ‘This is the man.’ They pointed a flashlight at our faces and shot my father.” The Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Nkombe, confirmed the incident. He said investigation had commenced into the matter.