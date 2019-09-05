One person was feared killed as violence marred the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Kogi State yesterday.
The event became enmeshed in violence when, at the point of votes sorting and counting, …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/32pfqCu
Get More Nigeria Political News
The event became enmeshed in violence when, at the point of votes sorting and counting, …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/32pfqCu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]