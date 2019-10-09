Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja – Leadership Newspaper

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped two policemen and four officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Rivers State and Abuja, respectively.

The four NSCDC officers were among the nine persons kidnapped in Pegi community, a resettlement in Kuje area council of the Federal Capital …

