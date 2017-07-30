A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Mr. Unoma Ashiedu, has been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be assassins in Okpanam, near Asaba, the state capital. Punch reports that the incident occurred on Thursday night around Airport View Junction, Okpanam, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state. The deceased, who is the Legal Adviser of the APC in Oshimili North, was reported to have been trailed by his killers to the spot where he was killed. It was the second time, Ashiedu, an Asaba- based lawyer was attacked. He survived the first attempt at his life but was unlucky the second time as he was shot at a close range after his car was blocked. The incident is coming barely two weeks after some gunmen allegedly attacked Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in Effurun, Uvwie, who is the only APC senator in the state The state Acting Publicity Secretary of the party, Leonard Obibi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday. Condemning the incident, the party called on the security agencies in the state to find Ashiedu’s killers The statement read, “The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress is aggrieved by the loss of its Legal Adviser to Oshimili North Local Government Area of the party, Unoma Ashiedu. Ashiedu was gruesomely murdered by unknown persons at Okpanam in Delta State on July 27, 2017, and the incident has been reported at the state Police Headquarters. “We must bring to notice that we have not lost sight of another recent incident that happened at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area where another chieftain of our party, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was attacked and even shot at while distributing some items to people in that community. It also called on politicians in the state to rise beyond politics of hate and embrace politics of issues, urging the state government to tackle the worsening security situation to prevent such occurrence in future.