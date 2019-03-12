Metro Gunmen kidnap Lebanese, kill driver in Kano – P.M. News

Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday in Kano, killed a driver and kidnapped a Lebanese expatriate in the metropolis.

The expatriate, who is a staff of Triacta Construction Company working on Kano Zoo Road under path, was abducted at the construction site in the metropolis.....



