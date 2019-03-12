Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday in Kano, killed a driver and kidnapped a Lebanese expatriate in the metropolis.
The expatriate, who is a staff of Triacta Construction Company working on Kano Zoo Road under path, was abducted at the construction site in the metropolis.....
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2O0fPVS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The expatriate, who is a staff of Triacta Construction Company working on Kano Zoo Road under path, was abducted at the construction site in the metropolis.....
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2O0fPVS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]