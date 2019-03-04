Sports Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Star’s Mother, Demand N50m Ransom – Olisa.tv

Featured Thread #1
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the mother of Super Eagles’ midfielder, Samuel Kalu and taken her to an unknown destination. Reports coming in from Aba, the commercial capital of Abia State say Mrs. Kalu was driving with some of her children along the Okpulu Umuobo area of …



read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2EMsN6Z
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top