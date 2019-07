Beauty Ogere, mother of Samson Siasia, former coach of the Super Eagles, has been kidnapped. According to The Nation, gunmen broke into the residence of the 76-year-old woman in Odoni, Sagbama, Bayelsa state, on Monday morning. Odere was kidnapped in November 2015 and released her 13 days later. TheCable …Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2GbN1XU Get More Nigeria Metro News