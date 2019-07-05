advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Gunmen Kidnap Two Chinese, Kill Policeman in Edo – Thisdaylive

#1
Two Chinese nationals working with a glass and aluminum company in Benin-city, Edo State capital, have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

It was also gathered that a policeman attached to them was killed during the kidnap operation....

gun.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2RT1o8h

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top