The Niger State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed abduction of two expatriates, a Nigerian staff of Triacta Construction Company and five others in Galadima Kogo Village of Erena in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.
The construction workers were handling construction work on the 52 kilometers roads …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2sdb3Oa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The construction workers were handling construction work on the 52 kilometers roads …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2sdb3Oa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]