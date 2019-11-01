Metro Gunmen Kidnap Wife of Deputy Accountant General – Thisdaylive

#1
Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the wife of Katsina State Deputy Accountant General, Hajiya Lubabatu Sani Lawal.

The hoodlums numbering about 20 stormed the victim’s residence located within Government Reserve Area (GRA) on Wednesday night and whisked her away. ...

gunmen.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2N5Vi3y

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top