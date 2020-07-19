Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
Metro Gunmen kill 2 abduct 4 in Kaduna communities – New Telegraph

Gunmen kill 2 abduct 4 in Kaduna communities - New Telegraph

Dare devil kidnappers, who wanted to abduct some residents in Kaduna State on Thursday, shot dead two persons before fleeing into the bush. The diseased were allegedly shot dead Thursday night when the kidnappers in their numbers invaded the community but were challenged by the youths who...
