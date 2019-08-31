JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Gunmen Kill 5, Burn Houses In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack – Channels Television

At least five people have been killed and many houses burnt down following an attack by gunmen at Kiri village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, says …

