Gunmen kill pastor, abduct wife in Kaduna

Gunmen have killed the resident pastor of the Living Faith Church, Romi New Extension, in Kaduna State, Jeremiah Omolara.

The pastor’s wife, according to a source, was abducted. The incident was said to have taken place along Kaduna-Abuja Road while the pastor and the wife …

gunmen.JPG

