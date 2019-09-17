Metro Gunmen kill Plateau traditional ruler – Newtelegraph

Gunmen have killed the Head of Kadunu and Dakacin Langai, Langai District, Pyam Chiefdom, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, HRH Alhaji Mamman Bayero.

A source said the traditional ruler was shot and killed in his residence on Sunday about 8p.m. The state Police Public Relations Officer …

