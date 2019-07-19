JustForex Trading - Start Now

Gunmen have killed two soldiers and kidnapped an expatriate at a road construction site in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon as the expatriate engineer working with Al Madal Construction Company was inspecting the construction of Ikot Ibritam, Inen Ekeffe and Odoro …

