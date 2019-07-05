JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Gunshots as policemen, soldiers chase #RevolutionNow protesters from Lagos stadium - The Cable

#1
Members of the #RevolutionNow movement who converged on the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on Monday, were forcefully dispersed by soldiers and policemen.

The protesters, who arrived at the stadium around 7am on Monday, for the kick-off of the protest met a detachment of policemen at the entrance of the stadium.

Some soldiers later joined the policemen.

www.thecable.ng

Gunshots as policemen, soldiers chase #RevolutionNow protesters from Lagos stadium - TheCable

Members of the #RevolutionNow movement who converged on the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on Monday, were forcefully dispersed by soldiers and policemen. The protesters, who arrived at the stadium around
www.thecable.ng www.thecable.ng
protest2.jpeg
 
[40]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top