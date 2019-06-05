Metro Guru Maharaji to Buhari: Appoint me special adviser to oversee petroleum, other ministries – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The founder of the One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj ji, Tuesday called on President Muhammed Buhari to appoint him as his ‘spiritual adviser.’

He said this has become necessary because other religious groups and their leaders have failed. Maharaj ji made the request during a press …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2JZ87MC

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top