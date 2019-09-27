Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Hailey Baldwin Throws Bachelorette Party Ahead of Nuptials – Olisa.tv

#1
Hailey Baldwin is set to have a traditional wedding ceremony with her husband Justin Bieber.

Recall that the model legally wedded the Canadian singer in a Manhattan courthouse in September of last year, but the couple is set to have their more traditional second wedding ceremony in South Carolina this weekend …

baldwin.JPG

via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2n5RAwe

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top