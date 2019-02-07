They tied the knot after just twelve weeks of dating in September at the New York City courthouse.
And Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Justin Bieber, 24, told Vogue that they abstained from having s-x until they were man and wife as they appear in an intimate spread …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2RQ4HLW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
And Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Justin Bieber, 24, told Vogue that they abstained from having s-x until they were man and wife as they appear in an intimate spread …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2RQ4HLW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]