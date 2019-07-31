Nigeria has lost five pilgrims so far in the ongoing 2019 hajj exercises in both Makkah and Madina.
The five pilgrims include three females and two males; out of which one died in Madina while the remaining four died in the city of Makkah. ...
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Zmo7fL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The five pilgrims include three females and two males; out of which one died in Madina while the remaining four died in the city of Makkah. ...
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Zmo7fL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]