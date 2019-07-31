JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Hajj 2019:Nigeria Loses 5 Pilgrims – Leadership Newspaper

Nigeria has lost five pilgrims so far in the ongoing 2019 hajj exercises in both Makkah and Madina.

The five pilgrims include three females and two males; out of which one died in Madina while the remaining four died in the city of Makkah. ...

