Politics Hakeem Bamgbola: Nigerians Will Elect Tinubu As President In 2023 – Nairaland

#1
Nigerians Will Elect Tinubu As President In 2023 by nairavsdollars(f): 9:04pm On May 23 Hon Hakeem Bamgbola is the Vice Chairman Lagos Central Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI, the former State Secretary of the party speaks on developments …



Read more via www.nairaland.comhttp://bit.ly/30G1unO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top