Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan Declare Their Support for Megan The Stallion - Olisa.tv
Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan are some of the first celebrities to publicly declare their support for Megan Thee Stallion, who recently revealed that it was Tory Lanez who shot her. In case you missed it: Megan publicly called out Tory yesterday after many weeks of enduring bullying from...
www.olisa.tv
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!