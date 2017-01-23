The Nigeria Customs Service has dismissed 48 of its senior officers in a major nationwide shakeup. A circular dated January 19, 2017 and signed by Ag. Comptroller in charge of Discipline, Ganiyu I.A said about 45 officers were dismissed, 11 retired while the appointment of three we're outrightly terminated. The 45 dismissed officers and the three that were terminated were dismissed for professional misconduct. Those affected are three Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DC), four Assistant Comptroller of Customs (AC), eight Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC), three Superintendent of Customs (SPC) one Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC) and one Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC). Daily Trust