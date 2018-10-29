Sports Hamilton Wins 5th Formula One World Title – Olisa.tv

#1
Lewis Hamilton won his fifth drivers’ world championship on Sunday to draw level with Argentine legend Juan Manuel Fangio in the Formula One record books when he finished fourth behind a victorious Max Verstappen in the Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s only remaining championship rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who …



read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OWZiFZ

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[95]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top