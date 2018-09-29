Tomorrow’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State will be a straight fight between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, INDEPENDENT has gathered.
A credible source in the Justice Forum, an influential political group in the state said the third aspirant, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, will step down for Sanwo-Olu today.
READ MORE HERE
A credible source in the Justice Forum, an influential political group in the state said the third aspirant, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, will step down for Sanwo-Olu today.
READ MORE HERE