Nigeria Singer, Harrysong who currently in Ghana is hospitalized after eating Ghanaian food.
It was confirmed by the doctor that the singer ate a food poisoned Reaching his team mate, they had this to say....
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2ExINJx
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
It was confirmed by the doctor that the singer ate a food poisoned Reaching his team mate, they had this to say....
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2ExINJx
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[14]