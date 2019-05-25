Entertainment Harrysong Hospitalized After Food Poison In Ghana – Nairaland

#1
Nigeria Singer, Harrysong who currently in Ghana is hospitalized after eating Ghanaian food.

It was confirmed by the doctor that the singer ate a food poisoned Reaching his team mate, they had this to say....


via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2ExINJx

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[14]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top