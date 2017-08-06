The anti Igbo song already in circulation in Northern Nigeria has been 0batained and transcribed by Sahara Reporters. See transcript below ------ First I want to appeal to Almighty Allah to help me in this song not to deviate, these useless children of thieves and unemployed. Igbos in Nigeria have no sun. Chorus: Igbos (Inyamirin) are ungrateful people and fools Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards. Let’s drag and drag and see who will sleep in the sun, Igbo land, in the beginning, has no name, they were helped to get name and identity. And that’s the beginning of their trouble. Chorus: Igbos (Inyamirin) are ungrateful people and fools Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards. Please let’s ask, who is an Igbo, it’s Igbo that suffered and said he needs water and that’s how we started calling them Inyamuri. Chorus: Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards. Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards. Igbos who are doing rubbish work, they tried us in the past but couldn’t succeed. Your leader who led the rebellion told you to repent and don’t venture into fruitless war. Chorus: Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards. A child doesn’t know fire until he marches on it and realizes, you will not be able to quench this fire you ignited. Stupid and shameless boy if you fit we are waiting. Let the country be divided and let’s see who will cry. Chorus: Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards. We knew they have nothing since their origin, it was with the money of the north, that oil was explored and found. We are farming and grazing with our cattle and knew they have nothing. Chorus: Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards. We northerners farm beans and they have nothing, we farm rice and they have nothing, they neither farm potatoes nor cocoa yam. They don’t have wheat, pepper, no grains and nothing. No onions and groundnuts, we eat surplus and gave southerners food. Let the country be divided, let the country be divided, we northerners are saying let the country split. You said you don’t want us, we too we don’t want you anymore. This is our land and not someone father’s land, brothers and sisters. We have all it takes. Igbos are the ones that ruined this country, we all know that they are the ones disguising as Fulani killing people and committing armed robbery, they are the ones blocking roads and also disguising as Boko Haram killing people without shame. They are the ones destroying our youths and children with drugs, let the country be divided because Igbos have no any day. They did not support our President but rigged him out. Only Yorubas supported and collaborated with us. Hausa and Fulani too collaborated but Igbos refused and we don’t want them anymore. They inherited nothing but useless things from their origin, they did so many atrocities in the past. They killed Sardauna, Sir Ahmadu Bello our hero, they did same with Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa. Chorus Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards.