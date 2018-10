Hauwa Liman’s parents, Iyakachi and Mohammed, believe she may be alive. As the world reacts with outrage to the killing of a second aid worker, Hauwa Liman, by a faction of Boko Haram, her distraught family are holding out hope that she might still be alive.Hauwa …Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2pTsoqZ Get More Nigeria Metro News