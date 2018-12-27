Eden Hazard scored his 100th and 101st Chelsea goals as the Blues moved back into the Premier League top four by grinding out a 2-1 win at Watford on Boxing Day.
Two of the three goals came in first-half stoppage time as the Belgian’s opener was quickly cancelled out …
read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2EMuLVg
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Two of the three goals came in first-half stoppage time as the Belgian’s opener was quickly cancelled out …
read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2EMuLVg
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]