The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the application seeking the withdrawal of Hope Democratic Party, HDP, from the petition challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election. Justice Mohammed Garba, while delivering the ruling, held that HDP and Chief Ambrose Owuru, its presidential candidate in the Feb. 23 general …
