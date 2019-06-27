advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Politics HDP vs Buhari: Tribunal rules in suit against President – Daily Post Nigeria

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the application seeking the withdrawal of Hope Democratic Party, HDP, from the petition challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election. Justice Mohammed Garba, while delivering the ruling, held that HDP and Chief Ambrose Owuru, its presidential candidate in the Feb. 23 general …

