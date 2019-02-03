Vacancy Head, Capital Market at Bancorp Asset Management Ltd - Justjobsng

We are a new SEC Licensed Asset Management Firm with the main aim of offering Wealth creation opportunities and Fund Management for our esteemed Retail and Institutional clients across Nigeria.

We are offering a highly competitive compensation package in order to attract the best individuals …



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2D5gOzm

