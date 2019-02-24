Politics Head Of OPC In Okota Stoned To Death By Voters (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
A man believed to be the Head of OPC in Okota, Mr Demola has been reportedly stoned to death by voters in the area for disrupting the election in the area.

According to a video posted on Twitter by a handle @tweetmankind, the alleged leader of the Oodua People’s …


