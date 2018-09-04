Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Metro Headmaster defiles 4 pupils, blames devil – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a school Headmaster, one Idoko Nathaniel, aged 50, of Mkpamteulo village, Enugu Ezike community, Igbo-Eze North Council for allegedly defiling four pupils put under his care.

Police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Monday, said that the incident …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Q3Lhn8

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[117]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top