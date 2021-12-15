siteadmin
Administrator
Perform health information management tasks in any capacity required by the Nigeria Customs Service.
For Customs Inspector Cadre AIC (CONSOL 06) job roles, the applicant must possess OND, NCE or its equivalent in Health Information Management obtained from recognized Polytechnic or Other Institution.
Get details and apply for Nigeria Custom Service jobs using the link below
For Customs Inspector Cadre AIC (CONSOL 06) job roles, the applicant must possess OND, NCE or its equivalent in Health Information Management obtained from recognized Polytechnic or Other Institution.
Get details and apply for Nigeria Custom Service jobs using the link below
Nigeria Customs Service - Health Information Management (06) in .
Nigeria Customs Service Perform health information management tasks in any capacity required by the Nigeria Customs Service Requirements SPECIFIC REQU
customs.zohorecruit.com