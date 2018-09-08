Olusegun Mimiko, the immediate past governor of Ondo State, on Thursday, September 6, 2018 bagged an outstanding award for his extraordinary leadership role in promoting Health, Safety and Emergency Risk Management in Nigeria.
Dr. Mimiko received the award at the 2018 Nigerian Risk Awards and Summit held in Oriental …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2NuFh8j
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Dr. Mimiko received the award at the 2018 Nigerian Risk Awards and Summit held in Oriental …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2NuFh8j
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]