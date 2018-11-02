Sports Heartbreaker ends ‘catalyst’ Rooney’s debut MLS season – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
A “hell of a run” for Wayne Rooney and his Major League Soccer team in Washington ended in a heartbreaking shootout late Thursday at the end of the record-breaking England goalscorer’s first season based on foreign soil.

Rooney, 33, was what his coach called the “catalyst” for …



read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FbOlw7

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top